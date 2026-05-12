A citizenship ceremony was held in Cooma recently, the biggest ever for the Snowy Monaro region.

On Friday 1 May, 36 members of the community were officially welcomed to the region, and the country, as they became Australian citizens.

The event was held at the Cooma Car Club, with certificates and potted native bush gifts presented by Member for Eden-Monaro, Kristy McBain, Member for Monaro, Steve Whan and Snowy Monaro Regional Council mayor, Cr Chris Hanna.

Receiving their citizenship brought smiles from each recipient and applause from family, friends and community who attended the ceremony.

“It’s a pleasure to celebrate this significant milestone in the lives of our newest Australian citizens,” Cr Hanna said.

“We are welcoming 36 new citizens, the most we have ever had in Cooma at the one time, so it is very exciting. Here in the heart of the Snowy Monaro, we are proud to welcome people who have chosen to make Australia their home.

“Today is about recognising your commitment not just to our country, but to our community,” Cr Hanna said.

“Cooma has a long and proud history of welcoming people from many backgrounds, from the role of the Snowy Hydro scheme to the strong community we know today, this region has always been built by people willing to work hard, support one another and contribute to something bigger than themselves. As new citizens you are now part of that story.

You are committing to Australia’s shared values of fairness, respect, freedom and the belief of giving everyone a fair go. You’re also bringing with you your own experiences, your own cultures which continue to enrich our nation and our local communities,” Cr Hanna said.

Ms McBain thanked the new citizens for choosing not only Australia as their new home, but the Snowy Monaro.

“We know in these regional communities you will be able to lead wonderful lives in a community that will embrace you. Some of the things this community values is that sense of inclusiveness and volunteerism - so get involved in a local community group, sporting club - you will be welcomed with open arms.”

In his address Mr Whan said it is “wonderful to see the diversity that we have coming onto our communities”.

“When we talk about multiculturalism and the value and diversity that immigration has brought to Australia, it’s actually the thing that has driven Australia’s success for decades and generations past, and it will continue to do so over the years to come. It brings us that wonderful cultural diversity and also brings the economic boost that we often need in the regions.

“In NSW Parliament I am responsible for skilled migration and skills and training; we desperately need many of the skills that these immigrants are bringing to Australia today whether that’s in construction, building Snowy 2.0, in our health services, aged care - a whole range of areas where we very much value the skills that our new Australians bring to our country,” Mr Whan said.