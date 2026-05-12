The heritage-listed Geldmacher Mill and park site in Nimmitabel has re-opened following the completion of a total roof replacement and structural mortar repairs to address storm damage sustained last December.

“The Nimmitabel community is absolutely thrilled to see the mill safely re-opened to the public," Nimmitabel Advancement Group president, Vickie Pollard, said.

"Any and all restoration works done by Snowy Monaro Regional Council to keep our local icon safe and functioning, is so valued given how many people pass it in their daily travels, visit it as tourists and picnic beside it each week."

Snowy Monaro Regional Council’s building maintenance team and a small team of specialist contractors have completed these repairs in the months since the closure.

A council spokesperson said the restoration of historic buildings is challenging work even under ideal circumstances, with the mill’s rounded shape and unique roof construction only adding further complexity to the already challenging task.

"Thanks to the restoration crew’s patient and carefully planned work, the popular Nimmitabel site is now safe, restored, and re-open for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors alike," the spokesperson said.

"Council thanks residents for their patience while the site has been closed."

The mill will be open daily from approximately 9am to 5pm, with the exception of poor weather, Ms Pollard said.

“It goes without saying our little community always believes it’s worth the time to visit this historic and treasured icon here in our beautiful village.”