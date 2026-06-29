While the NSW budget has not delivered any new infrastructure spending in the Snowy Monaro region, Member for Monaro Steve Whan believes the budget will benefit locals through cost-of-living support and the removal of the public sector wages cap.

The budget handed down last week did not contain any new projects for the Snowy Monaro local government area, rather re-confirming funding for projects currently underway.

The budget outlined the continuation of upgrades to the Bombala Multipurpose Service to the tune of $40 million, progressing the $196 million Snowy Mountains Special Activation Precinct and delivering the new Jindabyne preschool at the education campus.

Mr Whan said budget measures to ease cost-of-living pressures would help residents across the region.

“I don’t see budgets as being about big new surprises, responsible governments plan and work with communities, and means budgets confirming that projects are on track,” Mr Whan said.

“Monaro families are facing cost of living pressures, just like communities right across NSW.

“The Minns Labor Government and I are addressing that with several practical measures. These include a $100 discount on car registration and $80 on motorbikes for 12 months; and new zero interest loans for home solar and batteries to help reduce energy bills and shorten payback times.

“Positive change takes time, and that’s something our government is committed to.”

“Under Labor, a first-year teacher is now getting $17,000 more than when the Nationals represented Monaro, a paramedic $15,000, a nurse $14,000 and a police officer nearly $13,000 more.”