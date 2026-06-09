The Snowy Monaro’s police numbers have been bolstered ahead of the winter season with NSW Police officially launching Operation Snow Safe.

Operation Snow Safe brings dozens of additional general duty officers and highway patrol officers to the region during the winter season with a strong enforcement focus on road and alpine safety, licensing compliance and alcohol-related crime, as thousands of visitors prepare to travel to the snowfields.

NSW Police, National Parks and Wildlife Service and the NSW State Emergency Services have joined forces to call for improved driver behaviour, increased safety on the slopes and for backcountry visitors to plan ahead.

Southern Region Assistant Commissioner, Joe Cassar APM, said the operation is designed to address increased risks associated with the busy snow season.

“This operation is not just about visibility, it’s about enforcement. If you’re driving unlicensed, speeding, or engaging in dangerous behaviour, you will be detected and you will be dealt with,” Cassar said.

“We know many people are travelling long distances to reach the snowfields, so it’s vital to plan ahead, take regular breaks, and avoid driving while tired, especially after a long day on the slopes.”

Jindabyne athlete and Winter Olympic gold medallist, Josie Baff, also joined the region’s emergency response agencies for the launch last week at Thredbo.