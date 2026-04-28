Rural Crime Investigators from the Monaro Police District are appealing for information into the theft of 22 Black Angus cows from a property on Maffra Road, The Brothers about 15km south of Cooma between 16 April and 21 April.

The 22 Angus cows have a freeze brand on their rump with “J L” contained within a diamond. The cows are aged between four and nine.

Monaro Rural Crime Investigators have started an investigation into the matter and are appealing for information from the public.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Rural Crime Investigators at Queanbeyan Police Station on (02) 6298 0599 or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.