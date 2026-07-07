Brumby advocates are continuing to call on the NSW Government to halt its aerial culling operations and put more efforts into using re-homers to reduce the numbers of Brumbies in Kosciuszko National Park.

Further concerns over the state government’s aerial cull were raised last week following reports well-known Brumby, Matagi, was found dead in a retention zone. National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has said Matagi was not shot as part of the cull and the matter has been referred to NSW Police to investigate.

Brumby supporters have taken the matter to the NSW Land and Environment Court where an injunction has been sought to stop the cull.

"NSW NPWS is aware of reports that two horses have been found deceased in Kosciuszko National Park, close to the Snowy Mountains Highway," a NPWS statement said.

"These horses were not shot by NPWS. The deaths were not part of any authorised NPWS control program. The carcasses were found outside the designated area for NPWS control of feral animals including deer, horses and pigs.

"The matter has been referred to NSW Police."

Member of the Legislative Council, Liberal MP, Rachel Merton, visited the Snowy Mountains over the weekend to meet with members of the Cooma Mountain Brumby Sanctuary.

“It was a big weekend in the Snowy Mountains meeting with some of the wonderful individuals fighting to save our iconic Brumby from the disgraceful and inhumane aerial cull going on right now,” Ms Merton said.

“Re-homing of Brumbies is an important part of a practical, humane solution that does not involve mass killing of these horses.

“On Saturday, it was great to see firsthand the work of Gabi and Dave at the Cooma Mountain Brumby Sanctuary where there are currently 45 Brumbies ready for re-homing.”

Member for Monaro, Steve Whan, said the opposition to the cull has not altered his stance on reducing Brumby numbers in the park.

“No one wants to see animals harmed, and we know how important horses are in people’s lives. But feral horses, like any other feral animal, do not have a place in our National Parks,” Mr Whan said.

“National Parks and Wildlife Service is engaging with accredited rehoming operations to ensure that option is available to people.

“We have an obligation to ensure the numbers of feral horses are kept to manageable levels in the retention zones. If anything was done in the previous decade by the Nationals to manage these populations, we wouldn’t need to be undergoing aerial culling today.”

NPWS said it is conducting aerial shooting operations for ‘all feral animals’ in southern parts of Kosciuszko National Park until 7pm Saturday 11 July.

The following areas of Kosciuszko National Park will be closed to the public during this period:

- Byadbo Wilderness Area, including all tracks, trails and huts

- Pilot Wilderness Area, including all tracks, trails, and huts, and including the Australian Alps Walking Track (AAWT)

- Moonbah, Ingebyra and Grosses Plain areas

- Numbla Vale, Paupong, Corrowong and Merambego areas

- All visitor facilities located along Barry Way.