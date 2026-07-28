In just the first six weeks of Operation Snow Safe, NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Command has issued more than 2,200 speeding fines, prompting an urgent plea from for motorists in the Snowy Monaro to slow down.

Road safety, illicit drug supply and regional theft are in the spotlight following NSW Police and Crime Stoppers launching a road safety and community engagement campaign in the Snowy Mountains. Both agencies are encouraging locals and visitors to report crime and 'dob in a dealer'.

Regional theft, illicit drug activity and road safety will be in the spotlight as Crime Stoppers and NSW Police launch a community engagement campaign in the Snowy Mountains region tomorrow.

The road safety campaign, a joint initiative between the New South Wales Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and Crime Stoppers, involves a series of community messages that ‘tell it like it is’ and talk seriously about the consequences of dangerous driving.

Monaro Police District Commander, Superintendent Toby Lindsay, has welcomed the road safety campaign led by Crime Stoppers, particularly for drivers in regional locations.

“We know one-in-three fatalities happen on regional roads and with thousands of people travelling to the Snowy Mountains over this ski season, there is no better place to launch this joint road safety campaign with Crime Stoppers,” Superintendent Lindsay said.

“In the first six weeks of Operation Snow Safe, which began on the June long weekend, officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command have issued 2200 speeding infringements.

"That is a concerning figure, with so many people travelling on the roads leading in and out of the snowfields, potentially putting other drivers and their passengers at risk of serious injury or death.”

The campaign features a series of images to grab the attention of drivers.

In addition to promoting the road safety campaign, NSW Police and Crime Stoppers will raise awareness of the Dob in a Dealer initiative and efforts to combat retail theft, encouraging members of the community to provide information about drug supply, retail crime and other criminal activity affecting local businesses and communities.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner, Joe Cassar, said the engagement opportunities highlight the important role the community plays in both road safety and crime prevention.

“Whether it's reporting dangerous driving, drug supply activity through Dob in a Dealer, or information relating to thefts, community information remains one of the most valuable tools available to police,” Assistant Commissioner Cassar APM said.

“The community remain our eyes and ears and information is one of the most effective tools in helping police disrupt crime and keep communities safe. Information can be provided anonymously, and even the smallest detail may assist police investigations and help prevent further crime.

"By working together and reporting what you know, we can make our regional communities safer and hold offenders accountable."

Crime Stoppers NSW CEO, Mr Peter Price AM said the new joint road safety campaign is aimed at preventing injuries and deaths on our roads.

“Cars are heavy moving objects. They take time to slow down, especially EV cars which are heavier," Mr Price said.

"Use the car as method of transport, not a toy not a joy ride. Think for one moment if one of your family were killed by another driver. You don’t want to be that person,”

“Over the last 24 months, Crime Stoppers has received more reports of dangerous driving than drugs, so significant has this issue become. It is encouraging that people report so the community needs to be congratulated for that.”

The campaign launch coincided with an engagement opportunity at the Perisher Valley ski tube, which involved officers attached to Monaro Police District, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police Recruitment Branch, Youth Command and Crime Stoppers.

Officers engage with snow goers on a range of topics from road safety to recruitment, with an opportunity to discuss the diverse career pathways within the NSW Police Force.