The Snowy Monaro Bush Fire Risk Management Plan (BFRMP) has recently been reviewed and the Snowy Monaro Bush Fire Management Committee (BFMC) is now inviting the public to view the draft BFRMP.

NSW Rural Fire Service district co-ordinator, Snowy Monaro, Ross Smith, said now is a great opportunity for the public to have their say to ensure everyone is working together for the community.

Comments on the plan close on Monday 25 May.

Mr Smith said the biggest bush fire risks for the Snowy Monaro region’s towns and rural areas specifically, include all properties that have not undertaken any preparedness.

This includes cleaning gutters of leaves and twigs; installing metal gutter guards; repairing damaged or missing tiles on the roof; installation of fine metal mesh screens on windows and doors; fitting seals around doors and windows to eliminate gaps; enclosing the areas under the house; repairing or covering gaps in external walls; attaching a fire sprinkler system to gutters.

Other ways of preparing for bushfire is to keep lawns short and gardens well maintained; cut back trees and shrubs overhanging buildings; clean up fallen leaves, twigs and debris around the property; have hoses long enough to reach around the house and if the property contains a pool, tank or dam, put a static water supply (SWS) sign on your property entrance, so firefighters know where they can get water.

Since the 2019-2020 fires, Mr Smith said one of the biggest changes in the plan is how risk is assessed across the state.

“The previous approach to bush fire risk planning across NSW had been in place since 2008 and was largely based on professional judgement. Following the 2019–20 fires, the NSW Bushfire Inquiry recommended a new process that uses science and fire spread modelling to quantify risk more precisely,” he said.

The BFRMP also addresses the current trend of hotter, drier and longer fire seasons.

“In NSW and other states, next–generation Bush Fire Risk Management Plans are being rolled out by local Bush Fire Management Committees,” Mr Smith said.

“These plans replace largely judgement–based approaches with advanced fire–behaviour modelling, such as the PHOENIX Rapidfire system.

“These models simulate how fires may spread under extreme heat and wind conditions; identify which communities, roads, power lines and ecosystems are most at risk and allow agencies to target fuel reduction and protection works where they will have the greatest impact as conditions worsen.”

The BFRMP is reviewed every five years through a formal process, with public exhibition built in so the community can have their say.

“Outside that cycle, the Bush Fire Management Committee can review the plan at any time if circumstances change locally, for example, after a major fire, or if a new development changes the risk profile of an area. Community feedback is welcome at any time, not just during formal review periods.”

Mr Smith said local residents and landholders were involved in shaping this plan, in addition to Local Aboriginal Land Councils who make up part of the Bush Fire Management Committee (BFMC) and play an active role in the planning and implementation process.

“Local residents were engaged in the stage of the project under have your say, and they are currently able to make comment and submissions to the document that is up for public exhibition.

“Once the public exhibition period closes on 25 May the BFMC will schedule a meeting to discuss the feedback and determine if any adjustments to the plan need to occur prior to submitting to the Bush Fire Co-ordinating Committee,” Mr Smith said.

Comment can be made using the online portal or written submissions sent to monaro.team@rfs.nsw.gov.au or in writing to NSW RFS PO Box 1206, Cooma, NSW 2630.

The draft BFRMP can also be found at Snowy Monaro Fire Control Centre, 11 Geebung Street, Polo Flat and the Bombala Snowy Monaro Regional Council office at 71 Caveat Street, Bombala.