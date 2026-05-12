The Berridale Agricultural Bureau’s 96th annual Merino ewe competition, the oldest in Australia, was another successful event with a packed schedule across the first weekend in May.

A total of 12 teams from Berridale, Rocky Plains, Cootralantra, Adaminaby, Numbla Vale, Numerella, Cooma and Rock Flat, competed in this year’s event.

Returning judge, Garry Kopp and new judge, Sam Picker, commented on the outstanding line-up of quality, well-presented maiden ewes with the top teams being worthy of fitting into any stud line-up of breeding ewes.

“Comment was also made about the quality of wool, the heavy cutting fleeces and the sound conformation structure these young Monaro-bred ewes displayed,” bureau executive member, Neil Lynch, said.

Junior associate judge was Tom Alcock, from ‘Greenland’, Bungarby, who grew with confidence as the competition progressed presenting a neat delivery of his judging.

“For a young man, Tom has a wealth of knowledge of Merino sheep,” Mr Lynch said.

“Having youth involved is going to be very important in the future for our competition to get to 100 years.

“Some of us older ones now need to step back off the executive and let the younger ones come through so they get the experience. It’s something we have been working on in the last 12 months.”

Mr Lynch said both senior judges remarked on the constitution of the Monaro sheep being able to survive, grow wool and perform in their environment.

Competition results: Monaro Livestock & Property trophy overall winner - Adam Walters; Cottage Park trophy first medium/strong wool - Adam Walters; Yarrawonga trophy second medium/strong wool - Richard Maguire; Arable Trophy first fine wool - Robert Hain (Gunyah); Hazeldean trophy first over 500 ewes - Richard Maguire; Bindaree trophy first under 500 ewes - Adam Walters; Mildon trophy first hoggets - Richard Maguire; the late Greg McGufficke trophy first novice - Coonerang: J Hassall, S Johnson, B Haylock; Snowy Plains trophy most improved - Neil Lynch; John Coy People’s Choice award - Richard Maguire; and Gary Thompson Memorial People’s Choice ewe hoggets - Richard Maguire.

A presentation dinner at the Berridale Inn featured a pre-recorded video of former maiden ewe competitors Ross Thompson, Leon Clarke and Max Caldwell, all now retired, who gave an account of their competition involvement during the 80s and 90s.

“It was a touching end to the night,” Mr Lynch said.