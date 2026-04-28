The plight of those in the community who are struggling with social issues such as youth homelessness, housing affordability, cost-of-living difficulties and mental health concerns, was highlighted by local charity organisations recently for the annual Youth Homelessness Awareness Day.

Staff from local services such as Monaro Community Access Service (MCAS), Y Space and Mission Australia combined to host a free barbecue in Centennial Park.

“This is quite hidden in our community and usually averages about 12 to 13 per cent a year with young people being homeless,” MCAS case worker, Jodie Reed, said.

“That commonly involves couch surfing or staying at friends’ places - it’s not always the person sleeping in the park - but young people moving around from house to house.”

MCAS provides a range of support and advocacy for young people from 16 years and up, Y Space assists young people from 12 years to 21 (primarily support) and Mission Australia provides help to those from 16 years up.

“It’s nice to give back to community and people doing it tough, especially families and youth,” Jodie said.

Those who need help can reach out to any of these local services.