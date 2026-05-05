For years, Michelago residents have called on motorists to slow down when driving through the village.

Residents are particularly concerned for the safety of Michelago Public School students with many drivers failing to adhere to the 40km/h speed during school zone hours.

Some good news has arrived for the village with Snowy Monaro Regional Council planning to install road chicanes near the school and further along the main street, Ryrie Street, in efforts to force motorists to slow down.

Snowy Monaro Councillor, Tanya Higgins, has welcomed the move, saying village residents have long called for measures to slow drivers down.

“We have spent a long time discussing ways to slow traffic down through the village, especially going past the school,” Cr Higgins said.

“I think residents will welcome the moves and if chicanes are the most appropriate way do so according to council’s infrastructure staff then I’m all for them.

“Council will firstly need to draw up some concept designs and come back to the community for consultation.”

Michelago General Store owner, Belinda Hayes, said the village is a vibrant and busy place. She said one of the main concerns in the community is the safety of students arriving at and leaving from school.

“People who don’t live here would be surprised with how much traffic passes through the village along Ryrie Street,” Ms Hayes said.

“We have lots of trucks coming through and with more people moving into the area, traffic numbers are always increasing.”

Ms Hayes said the traffic calming measures would be well received.

“I’m excited to get something in front of the school because as a mum of a child at the school and just seeing all the kids that come down to the store each afternoon, speeding motorists is a huge concern,” Ms Hayes said.

One chicane is planned to be installed in front of the school and the other on the bend near the Michelago Rural Fire Station, where the street turns into Burra Road.