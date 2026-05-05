As the 2026 winter season approaches the four snow resorts across the Snowy Mountains are preparing for what many hope will be a bumper snow season.

Now in the last few weeks of autumn the temperature has dropped, and the frost has set in, prompting thoughts of preparation for what could be another great snow season.

Senior manager communications Perisher Resort, Dani Wright, said preparation for the 2026 snow season begins as soon as the 2025 season wraps up, and in some departments, before it wraps up, in terms of extensive planning and preparation to continually improve the guest and employee experience.

“This summer, several important infrastructure projects have been progressing across the resort to ensure Perisher’s lift network and terrain are ready for peak performance when the snow returns,” Ms Wright said.

“At Pretty Valley, significant upgrade works were completed on the return station, at the Perisher Express, maintenance teams constructed a new lift operator’s hut at the quad chair’s return station, along with a separate room to house the standby generator, streamlining operations and safety. The electrical department re-installed all lift control panels and switchboards, an important step toward the chair’s recommissioning for winter.

“On the slopes, earthworks have been completed at the former halfpipe site on Front Valley. This area has now been filled in to prepare for the re-location of a skier conveyor from the bottom of Front Valley. Once in place, the new conveyor alignment will open up additional skiing terrain at the bottom of Front Valley, easing congestion and improving the flow of guests during busy periods,” Ms Wright said.

Together, these projects mark strong progress as Perisher gears up for winter.

In the lead–up to the snow season, preparation at Charlotte Pass Snow Resort is also well underway across the mountain.

This includes extensive pre–winter checks and maintenance on lifts and infrastructure, testing and commissioning of snowmaking systems and ensuring teams, safety procedures and environmental measures are ready for winter operations.

“A major focus this year has also been the installation of the new Guthries chairlift, which is now nearing completion and will form an important part of the resort’s offering for the upcoming season. All preparation work is aimed at ensuring a safe, efficient and enjoyable experience for guests once the snow arrives,” a Charlotte Pass spokesperson said.

As the 2026 winter season gets closer, things are ramping up at Selwyn.

There’s a lot happening behind the scenes to get the resort ready, with a big focus on maintenance and testing across its lift network, snowmaking system and grooming fleet to make sure everything is running smoothly and safely ahead of opening.

Selwyn Resort general manager, Abi Spackman, said they’re also at the end of recruitment and gearing up for staff training, with induction and pre-season prep locked in to get everyone ready for the season.

“At the same time, we’re working through all the finer details, updating procedures, getting signage in place and making sure all guest areas like rentals, food and beverage, and guest services are set up and ready to go,” Ms Spackman said.

“We’re keeping a close eye on weather conditions as well, with snowmaking playing a really important role in building that early season coverage. Our team is ready to snowmake as soon as mother nature allows us.

“It’s a full team effort across the resort, but it’s always an exciting time as everything starts to come together ahead of opening day.”

Thredbo Resort is also well underway with preparations with the all-weather snowmaking unit already producing snow on Friday Flat to support an opening as early as 6 June.

“Across the resort, teams are completing critical works on the broader snowmaking network to ensure it’s ready to fire as soon as temperatures allow,” Thredbo Resort general manager, Stuart Diver, said.

“At the same time, preparations are in full swing to welcome back both new and returning staff, while retail and rental outlets transition from summer operations - swapping bikes for skis and snowboards ahead of a busy winter. With just over a month to go before we kick things off over our jam-packed opening weekend, we are so excited to dive in to winter 2026.”