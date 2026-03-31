Wednesday, 1 April marks the end of the bush fire danger period for the Snowy Monaro local government area.

However, while the official fire season may have closed, and good rainfalls have been recorded across the Snowy Monaro, the risk of fire still remains, Inspector NSW Rural Fire Service Snowy Monaro District, Langdon Gould, said.

“The recent rainfalls have provided good growth of grasses across the district, and as we approach the cooler months with frost conditions coming into place these grasses will cure out, leaving a dry grass base that can readily catch fire,” Inspector Gould said.

“We are welcoming the end of the official fire season, but we are asking the community to continue to remain vigilant of the grass fire threat over the winter period as it is a normal annual occurrence in this region.”

Snowy Monaro District RFS crews thanked the community and visitors for their vigilance and co-operation over the high fire danger periods experienced this fire season.

“We appreciate their efforts to minimise fire ignitions across the district particularly on the hot, windy days across the summer and ask that their vigilance and consideration continues to assist in keeping our community safe from fire,” Inspector Gould said.

“Members of the community and visitors are reminded that while fire permits are no longer required, the year round requirement to notify all direct neighbours and the rural fire service at least 24-hours in advance remains in place all year round.”