Mulesing sheep without administering pain relief is just one of a series of laws introduced under new legislation to NSW Parliament

While pain relief for mulesing is voluntarily occurring across most of the industry, this amended Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Bill makes it mandatory across the sector.

The Bill introduces reforms to enable faster and more humane responses to animal welfare incidents and emergencies such as floods, bushfires or a livestock transport accident.

Appropriately trained Local Land Services officers and council officers will now be able to humanely euthanise animals in these sorts of emergency situations.

The Bill will enable accredited inspectors to administer a sedative or pain relief to an animal until veterinary treatment can be sought.

A new offence makes it illegal to leave a dog unattended in a vehicle without adequate cooling or ventilation for more than 10 minutes when it is over 28C outside, or to restrain a dog on a hot metal ute tray when it is over 28C outside - fines of up to $44,000 will apply.

Tougher animal fighting laws cover training, preparation, presence at fights and possession of animals for fighting.

Penalties will rise from $5500 to $110,000 and imprisonment up from six months to two years.

The possession and use of painful dog prong collars will also be illegal.

The Bill, introduced by Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty to parliament, aims to modernise enforcement powers to ensure NSW’s animal welfare laws reflect community expectations.

The government undertook engagement with stakeholders such as RSPCA NSW, Animal Welfare League, Australian Alliance for Animals, Animal Care Australia, Humane World for Animals, NSW Farmers, Sheep Producers Australia, and Australian Veterinary Association.

Almost 7000 submissions from community and stakeholder groups collated through previous NSW government consultations and parliamentary inquiries have been considered in these changes.

Ms Moriarty said the government is delivering on its election commitment to improve animal welfare standards and outcomes so everyone is satisfied that laws reflect the contemporary expectations of the community.

“Our government has been driving sensible changes to animal welfare over three years such as banning puppy farms, boosting funding for RSPCA NSW and Animal Welfare League, and stopping convicted people from keeping or working with animals," she said.

“We are continuing with our work by updating the legislation, so it strengthens protections for animals, closes loopholes that have frustrated enforcement, and brings our state into line with other states on key animal welfare issues."