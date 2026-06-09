Cooma business owner and Cooma Chamber President Alicia Bolton says the upcoming winter season is shaping as one of the most critical periods for local businesses in recent years.

Mrs Bolton, who owns Mainstreet Clothing with her husband Simon, said the next few months would be vital for small businesses across the region, particularly those in the retail sector.

Like many business owners across the Snowy Monaro, Mrs Bolton has been closely watching weather forecasts and hoping for strong early-season snowfalls. She said a winter season comparable to last year’s should provide much needed support for businesses over the next few months.

“Like all businesses across the Snowy Monaro, Cooma benefits greatly from good snowfalls,” Mrs Bolton said.

“We’re hoping for plenty of snow and a strong season because that brings visitors through town and supports local businesses.”

Mrs Bolton said Cooma’s retail sector had reached a point where strong visitor numbers were essential to sustain businesses throughout the year.

“While our local community continues to support local businesses and we are incredibly grateful for that, we can no longer rely solely on local spending. To remain sustainable, we need visitors travelling through the region to stop, shop and spend time in Cooma. A strong snow season would provide a significant boost for many businesses across the region,” she said.

Mrs Bolton said one of the strengths of regional communities was the willingness of businesses to work together to create a welcoming experience for visitors.

“In a town like Cooma, no business operates in isolation. When accommodation providers, cafes, retailers, service stations and tourism operators work together, everyone benefits,” she said.

“We all have a role to play in encouraging travellers to stop, stay a little longer and explore what our town has to offer. Every visitor who chooses to spend time in Cooma helps support local jobs and the economy.”