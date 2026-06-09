The Australian snow sector has reached a milestone following the conclusion of the inaugural Snow Summit, the largest gathering of its kind in more than two decades.

Spearheaded by Snow Resorts Australia, the event brought together a diverse coalition of more than 185 participants from 75 organisations to address the evolving economic landscape and the collective challenges facing the industry.

With a focus on data-driven strategy and cross-border collaboration, the summit served as a catalyst for a new era of transparency and unified advocacy for a sector that contributes billions to the national economy.

Attendees represented a total cross-section of the industry, including representatives from every Australian snow resort, government officials, tourism bodies, sporting organisations, chambers of commerce, and ratepayer groups.

Event organiser and Snow Resorts Australia CEO, Josh Elliott, said the turnout significantly exceeded expectations.

He highlighted the unique atmosphere of the event, which was designed to foster open dialogue rather than just simple networking.

“What was most encouraging was the energy and positivity in the room,” Mr Elliott said.

“The purpose of the Snow Summit was to create an opportunity for the industry to have an honest conversation about both the opportunities and challenges ahead, while also sharing new insights into the economic and social contribution the sector makes to regional Australia.”

A primary focus of the summit was the presentation of long-awaited research regarding the industry’s financial footprint.

It has been approximately 15 years since a national-level economic analysis of this scale was conducted.

The preliminary findings presented at the summit signifies the critical role the snow industry plays in supporting regional livelihoods.

According to the data, the Australian snow industry generates more than $5.7 billiton in annual economic contribution and supports over 22,000 jobs.

Furthermore, the sector accounts for $2.13 billion in visitor expenditure, much of which flows directly into regional communities that rely on seasonal tourism.

Attendees noted that these figures provide a necessary evidence base for future discussions with policymakers.

Mr Elliott said one of the key themes that emerged from the summit was the importance of continued investment in the future of the industry.

“Australian snow resorts have a long history of investing in their own operations, infrastructure and visitor experiences, and that investment continues today,” he said.

“When governments are considering future infrastructure and development priorities, we need to ensure they recognise and support an industry that contributes billions of dollars to regional economies and supports thousands of jobs across regional Australia.”

While resorts in NSW and Victoria share many of the same climate and operational hurdles, they often operate under different legislative frameworks.

Feedback from attendees indicated that the opportunity to share ideas across state lines was one of the event’s most valuable components.

The second day of the event featured an industry roundtable, which Mr Elliott described as a highlight of the summit.

The session encouraged participants to propose high-level ideas for the future of the industry, focusing on engagement and long-term collaboration.

“We wanted to create an opportunity for participants to have their say on the future of the industry, and the level of engagement, collaboration and quality of ideas that emerged from those discussions was extremely encouraging,” Mr Elliott said.

As the industry looks toward future infrastructure and development, the question of financial backing remains a central theme.

The industry is calling for government bodies to view snow resorts not just as seasonal attractions, but as major economic engines for regional Australia.

Given the success of the inaugural event, discussions are already underway regarding the frequency of future gatherings.

“Snow Resorts Australia is currently evaluating feedback to determine if the summit should become a biennial event,” Mr Elliott said.

“One of the options we’re considering is holding the summit every second year, which would provide time for initiatives to progress and ensure each event delivers genuine value and impact for participants.

“This would allow the industry to focus on turning the ideas generated at the summit into “meaningful action” before reconvening.

“The immediate priority for Snow Resorts Australia is the publication of an “Insights and Outcomes” paper.

“This document will highlight the key themes and ideas raised during the industry roundtable, providing a roadmap for future collaboration.”

Additionally, the full economic impact and consumer insights study is slated for release next month.

This comprehensive report is expected to become the cornerstone of the industry’s advocacy efforts, providing a stronger evidence base to communicate the social, economic and participation benefits the snow industry delivers to the nation.