Snowy Hydro has released its first community benefits report, detailing the company’s economic contribution to the Snowy Monaro, Snowy Valleys and Towrang local government areas and support of community organisations in these three areas.

The launch took place last week at the Cooma Car Club where Snowy Hydro highlighted its contribution to the region. The report states local suppliers and contractors benefited from an injection of more than $59 million into the regional economy in 2025.

More than $600,000 was invested directly into local schools and community groups across the Snowy Mountains through grants in 2025.

Community leaders joined Member for Eden-Monaro, Kristy McBain, Snowy Monaro Regional Council mayor, Cr Hanna, deputy mayor, Cr Hopkins and Cr Davis, as well as Snowy Hydro staff for the launch of the report.

Snowy Hydro said it has released its Snowy Mountains Community Benefits Report to outline its extensive social and economic impact across the region.

Throughout 2025, Snowy Hydro sustained a local direct workforce of 713 Snowy Mountains residents, generating $104 million in salaries that flowed directly back into the local economy.

Additionally, Snowy spent $26.8 million across more than 300 local suppliers, while Snowy 2.0 contributed an additional $32.3 million to the regional economy over the 2025 calendar year.

Snowy Hydro chief corporate affairs officer, Scott MacKillop, said the report is a testament to the enduring relationship between the company and the local communities it serves.

“Since the first blast on the construction of the Snowy Scheme, Snowy has been a part of the mountains and we’re deeply committed to the region that continues to enable our future,” Mr Mackillop said.

“We are working side–by-side with communities across the Snowy Monaro, Snowy Valleys and beyond to support our local towns to thrive. Our success as a business is deeply intertwined with the prosperity of the Snowy Mountains.”

Beyond direct employment and procurement, Mr Mackillop said Snowy Hydro continues to foster grassroots initiatives with more than half a million dollars awarded to local schools and organisations in 2025.

The Community Grants Program delivered $407,000 to 76 community groups and $212,000 went to 28 schools via the Snowy STEM Academy Schools Fund.

Snowy also continues to help build a year-round visitor economy, with the Snowy Hydro Discovery Centre welcoming more than 111,000 visitors last year and providing ongoing support for regional tourism events.

“This report shows what is possible when we focus on working together, creating shared value and backing the things that matter locally,” Mr MacKillop said.

“From empowering the next generation through our STEM Academy, to backing the grassroots organisations that sit at the heart of our communities, this is about showing up in the right way and doing the work alongside people, not for them.

“I’m incredibly proud of the strong partnerships we’ve built with local community groups, schools and not-for-profits across the region as we work together to build a resilient future.”