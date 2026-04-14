Two Monaro cattle studs - Kylo Herefords and Nungar Plain - were represented at this year's Royal Easter Show in Sydney, and achieved excellent results.

In only its second year of Sydney Royal competition, the team from Kylo Herefords at Bungarby, said it is proud of its results against some tough competition.

Kylo Herefords entered six animals but in last minute preparation had to disappointingly withdraw a cow with twins. But from the five head entered, the stud won five ribbons including a first placing for Kylo Miss Titania V142; a first placing for Kylo Pauline V113; second placing Kylo Vindictive V140 and third for Kylo Choice U017 with calf Xcell X003.

"The absolute highlight was taking out first in the Sires Progeny group," stud principal, Greg Alcock, said.

"This win is the ultimate 'stamp of approval' for our breeding program, proving the consistency and quality we strive for with every generation."

The Hereford judge this year was Roger Evans from Nagol Park Shorthorns Tamworth and a highly respected ultrasound muscle scanner.

"He stated that we, as a breed, should not be hung up about coat markings as it is all about the quality of the animal and structural soundness with quality meat under that skin," Mr Alcock said.

Greg and Nikki Alcock have acknowledged the assistance of Kylie and Nathan Mahr and the students from Narooma High School.

"We couldn’t have done this without their amazing team and they looked very happy and at home in the Hereford ring," Mr Alcock said.

"A massive thank you also to the Nungar Plain Santa family for transporting and their support over the week.

"Thank you also to the judges, the Royal Agricultural Society, and everyone who cheered us on from the sidelines. It’s been a massive team effort, and seeing those ribbons on the rail makes it all worth it."

Also having a great week at the Royal Easter Show was Nungar Plain Santa Gertrudis Stud operated by the Crowe family at 'Bridlesdale', outside Cooma.

The team of five animals were competing alongside Santa Gertrudis Studs from across NSW, Victoria and South Australia.

The results included second place in her age class for Nungar Plain Vella. She then went on to be awarded first place in the RAS junior young judges competition; second place for Nungar Plain Viking, in his junior bull class; and second place for Nungar Plain Utah in his senior bull class.

"These results top off a very successful local show season for the stud and our family," Jenny Crowe said.