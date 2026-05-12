More than 50 hospitality and catering companies gathered at the Lake Jindabyne Hotel last Wednesday and Thursday showcasing what they have to offer at the Snowy Mountains Trade Show.

The second annual event since its hiatus over the pandemic, stall holders found the event to be a great opportunity to show their products ahead of the snow season.

Tim Jenson from Letizza Pizza Bases said Letizza has had a strong relationship with the venues throughout the Snowy Mountains region for more than 10 years and wants to continue to support local businesses in the area.

“We have been bringing the freshest pizza bases for customers in various venues across the snow resorts and look forward to continuing to do so this season,” Mr Jenson said.

Daniel Laroda from Sandhurst Fine Foods said they attended to showcase its beautiful range for all venues to enjoy.

“We attended last year and were excited to come back this year and showcase our products,” Mr Laroda said.

Local business owner, Rasa Fabian, from Shut the Gate and Bar Lula said this is the main event for them each year.

“This is the main event for suppliers, and we supply to various venues in the mountains and we wanted to come and showcase our wines,” Ms Fabian said.

“We have Bar Lula in Jindabyne, and this gives us the opportunity to see other products being delivered here in the mountains and we hope this allows us to start putting together our winter menu.”

Another local business, Monaro Milk and Juice, come every year since was established and describe this year’s event as much bigger than previous years, and very well organised.

“It’s always good to come along to touch base with our customers before the winter starts, and to pick up more custom,” Ben Hayden from Monaro Milk and Juice said.

“We are seeing many customers who we’ve looked after for many years and it’s a great event to attend and meet new suppliers and greet old faces.”

Organisers received positive feedback from suppliers and guests who spent hours browsing the products on offer and look forward to next year’s event.