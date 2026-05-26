Local children at 1st Cooma Scouts will now benefit from a calmer, more inclusive environment following the installation of acoustic panelling in the scout hall, made possible by a Snowy Hydro community grant.

The project, completed recently by D&G Acoustics, has transformed the hall at Babin Place into a more comfortable and sensory-friendly space for its 40 young members, many of whom experience sensory sensitivities.

Group leaders say the improvement has been immediate and noticeable.

“Noise levels in the hall used to echo and build quickly, which could be overwhelming for some of our kids,” they said.

“The new acoustic panelling has made the space feel calmer and more manageable, helping everyone stay engaged and enjoy activities.”

The Scouts group includes Joeys, Cubs and Scouts, with around 70 per cent of members having sensory needs. Beyond weekly meetings, the hall is also used by community groups.

The installation is expected to not only enhance the experience for current members, but also to open up opportunities for broader community use.

“Having a more acoustically controlled space means we can better support a wider range of users and activities,” the group leaders said.

“It’s a win not just for our Scouts, but for the whole community.”

Snowy Hydro’s support has been instrumental in making the upgrade possible, helping to create an environment where all young people can feel comfortable, included and able to participate fully.

The 1st Cooma Scouts extended their thanks to Snowy Hydro for investing in grassroots community projects, and to D&G Acoustics for delivering the installation.

“This project has made a real difference to our hall and to the children who use it every week," 1st Cooma Scouts said.

Snowy Hydro manager social impact and community, Andrew Burke, said the orgranisation is proud to support community groups like the 1st Cooma Scouts.

"Since its inception, our community grants program has injected over one million dollars into the community," a spokesperson said.

"This milestone represents hundreds of important local projects, from upgrades to local facilities, like the Scouts Hall to new equipment for local hospitals. We’re incredibly proud of the organisations we support."