The Bombala Show Society has been named as a finalist in the 2026 AgShows NSW Community Resilience and Recovery award.

The Community Resilience and Recovery award acknowledges show societies that have demonstrated outstanding resilience, leadership and adaptability in the face of significant challenge, celebrating practical recovery efforts and strong community leadership.

Other award finalists were Sofala, Taree and Kempsey shows. Kempsey was announced as the winner at an online Celebrating Ag Shows event held on Saturday 20 June.

Bombala Show president, Sophie Campbell, said it was an honour to reach the final four of the Community Resilience and Recovery award.

“However hard or challenging it has been, resilience and recovery comes down to the support of good people and the strength and power of a strong local community,” Mrs Campbell said.

“Recovery is a long and winding road, but good company makes all the difference. Bombala Show has all of the above.”

Mrs Campbell thanked the committee members, stewards and volunteers for their ongoing support of this much-loved annual show.

The society was recognised for its efforts in keeping the show going despite a tough seven years which have included the 2019 drought, 2019/20 bushfires and then COVID-19.

Since 2021, gate entries at the show have increased each year.

“We couldn’t have achieved this without incredible community support, our amazing show committee (both pre and post 2020 committee are all included) and our wonderful hard working stewards and local volunteers,” Mrs Campbell said.

Locals are invited to attend the society’s AGM on Wednesday 19 August from 7pm at the showground supper room.

“We really need more helpers and keen committee members to keep the momentum going in 2026. Well done Bombala Show, we’re all just so proud of how far you’ve come over 151 years,” Mrs Campbell said.

Another Snowy Monaro local was represented in the AgShows NSW awards.

Cooma Show president, Robert Hain, reached the final four in the Rising Star award category, with the eventual winner being Imogen Clark of Nowra.

President of Group 6, Danielle Mackay, has congratulated Mr Hain and the Bombala Show Committee for being nominated and ultimately reaching the top four in their respective categories.

The annual AgShows NSW Awards are an opportunity to celebrate achievements and contributions by extraordinary individuals, show societies and innovations that drive the success of agricultural shows across the state.