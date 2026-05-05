The Jindabyne Bushpigs have won their third straight match to start the season and sit atop of the Southern Tablelands/Monaro Cup ladder.

The Bushpigs delivered a top effort to defeat Crookwell 48-10 in Crookwell. The Jindabyne outfit ran in eight tries with Joe Quinlan collecting a hat-trick and Finn Chatten crossing for a double.

A big weekend of rugby union is set for John Connors Oval this Saturday when the Bushpigs clash with second place Bungendore. Both sides have developed a strong rivalry over the last few seasons and this weekend’s promises to be another tough encounter.

The Jindabyne Miss Piggies headed to Goulburn for the women’s 10s gala day. The side only had one match due to Batemans Bay forfeiting game one.

In their one and only match, the Miss Piggies attack was on fire to defeat Tuggeranong 52-12.

Tiffany Grainger produced a hat-trick, while Eden Klemm crossed for two tries and single tries went to Lily Godding, Andrea Marshall and Bernadette Lai. Klemm converted five tries.

The Miss Piggies take on Bungendore at 1.15pm before the Bushpigs at 2.30pm.