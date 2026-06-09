Nimmitabel resident, Shandelle Miller, who is a devoted mum to two young boys and cherished member of the community, is in a battle for her life.

Those closest to Shandelle are on a mission to help her and her family through this extremely tough time, following a recent diagnosis at 38-years-of-age of a rare metastasised low-grade serous ovarian cancer.

Tragically, her family has recently learned that this cancer is resistant to chemotherapy, making her treatment journey even more challenging and urgent.

Shandelle has had major surgery in Sydney and requires ongoing treatment, which means extended time away from home and family.

Her much-loved boys, Archer, aged eight, (who is non-verbal and has special needs) and Dyon, six, are Shandelle’s “everything”, fundraiser organiser, Tamara Vauhkonen, said.

“Shandelle has touched the lives of many with her kindness, warmth, generosity and unwavering spirit,” she said.

“For many years she worked as the head baker at the Nimmitabel Bakery, and is well-known to not just locals, but also visitors to the region.”

She is also fondly remembered as owner of Archer’s Lolly Shop, Nimmitabel, a place of joy that held deep meaning for her family. Named after her son, the shop became a go-to destination for children and families in town, filled with laughter and happiness. Due to illness the store closed in late 2024 ceasing all income.

“Whether she was serving customers before dawn or welcoming families into her shop with a smile, Shandelle has always exemplified generosity and compassion. She embodies the spirit of our community, often going out of her way to help those in need,” Tamara said.

“Now, it’s time to help Shandelle.”

In addition to the emotional toll of her illness, her family is facing immense financial pressure due to medical expenses, travel, accommodation, lost income and daily living costs.

Tamara said upon returning home Shandelle and her boy’s day to day living will look very different, which will include house modifications, as Shandelle will require continuous assistance for many months yet, while she and her family navigate the challenges of living with cancer.

To help in alleviating some of this burden, a community fundraising campaign has been launched.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the stress on Shandelle and her family and allow her to focus on what matters most - her health, recovery and precious time with her boys,” Tamara said.

The Nimmitabel and Snowy Mountains communities have already come together to support her, but additional awareness and assistance could make a profound difference during this incredibly difficult time.

“If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser far and wide,” Tamara said.

“Community support can make an enormous difference during such a difficult time.”

Donations can be made to:

Account Name: Shandelle Miller

BSB: 012 633

Account Number: 2695 46006

Alternatively, there is also a gofundme organised for Shandelle.