One of the Snowy Mountains most celebrated individuals, Tommy Tomasi, celebrated his centenary on 23 July.

He celebrated with family and friends in Thredbo.

The alpine and Thredbo legend founded the Thredbo Ski Patrol in 1956 and turned it into a world class operation.

Tommy’s story is a remarkable one. Born in 1926, he grew up in the mountains of northern Italy where he discovered a love for skiing at an early age.

When World War II arrived, Tommy headed into the hills to escape. Upon returning home to visit his parents, he was captured and placed into a German concentration camp.

Nine months later, he escaped through the help of United States forces.

After the war, Tommy returned home, before he decided to head to Australia.

Tommy worked in the mines at Kalgoorlie before a chance look at a photo showing a chalet at Charlotte Pass led him to the Snowy Mountains.

He worked on the Snowy Scheme, where he drove a bulldozer, eventually applying for a ski instructor’s job at Charlotte Pass in 1953.

It was at Charlottes that Tommy met his wife Joyce, and friend Tony Sponar (founder of Thredbo).

After two seasons, Tommy went back to Snowy Hydro where he worked in the hydrology department for the next 10 years.

Tommy and Tony would regularly ski out from the main range together and at the top of where Eagles Nest is now, Tony shared with Tommy his dream of turning the valley into what is now Thredbo Resort.

Tommy said on his birthday he loved being up the mountain and described Thredbo as being ‘something special’.

Tommy said he likes to keep himself fit and never gives up.

“If you can do it, I can do it”, he said.