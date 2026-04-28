The Snowy Mountains Trade Show is returning to the Lake Jindabyne Hotel in Jindabyne with a robust lineup of more than 50 exhibitors.

The show includes notable names such as Wildbrumby, Shut the Gate, Monaro Milk, Early Rise Bakery, Alsco Linen, Milestone Chemicals, Smiths, JB Metro, Bulla Dairy Foods, Kosciuszko Wild Venison, Reward Hospitality and Snowy Way Brewing will be set up and ready to welcome attendees over the two day event.

Exhibitors are traveling from as far as Sydney and Melbourne to participate, highlighting the event’s growing reach beyond the local area, last year’s show drew more than 250 local businesses.

The show will be hosted at The Lake Jindabyne Hotel on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7, May from 10am to 3pm and there are some exhibition booths still available for booking.

A platform for growth in a tourism-driven market, this year’s show promises to be the ultimate showcase of all things trade-related in the Snowy Mountains, offering attendees a chance to access a booming market powered by year-round tourism.

Organisers say the event is an opportunity to connect with key decision-makers from across the region, allowing exhibitors to showcase products and services tailored to premium catering, hospitality, and food-service solutions.

The show is also pitched as a chance to build and strengthen partnerships in a region renowned for its commitment to quality and service, while helping businesses prepare for the winter and summer tourist influx.

An opportunity to connect with top catering and hospitality suppliers ahead of peak season, attendees discover products, services, and opportunities that help your business grow in the Snowy Mountains.

Local business owners and the public had the opportunity to browse the many stalls, taste the products on offer and establish new partnerships in at last year's event on the lead-up to the 2025 snow season proving to be successful for local and visiting stall holders.

Cooma and Jindabyne TAFE NSW representatives were on show at last year's event with commercial cookery teacher and chef for TAFE NSW, David Arens, giving fresh dumpling demonstrations and taste tests on the second day.

“The Trade Show is a great opportunity for exhibitors to come out and show what they have to offer for the upcoming ski season,” Mr Arens said.

“It was also great for TAFE to have a presence for people to know that we are here and available for any of your training needs, as well as getting information on short courses, apprenticeships and trainees for the general public.”