Essential Energy has partnered with a locally connected artist to transform everyday electrical infrastructure into visually striking artworks inspired by the natural landscapes and character of Jindabyne.

The project sees four electrical asset coverings reimagined as large-scale artworks that reflect the alpine environment, outdoor lifestyle and distinctive identity of the Snowy Mountains region, contributing positively to the town’s streetscape.

Rather than blending unnoticed into the background, the artworks are designed to connect with the community and surrounding environment, turning essential infrastructure into something people can enjoy and feel proud of.

Graphic mural artist Mike Shankster, who grew up in Jindabyne and maintains strong ties to the region, was brought in to bring the vision to life.

From hikers taking a tumble and snowboarders soaring through the air, to historical structures amid the mountains and distinct flora, Mr Shankster’s work is catching the attention of the locals.

“Public art plays an important role in shaping how people experience their town and artwork can add to the culture of a place and make the streetscape feel more human. It can also reflect local stories and improve how a public space is perceived,” Mr Shankster said.

“Being from Jindabyne makes it more personal. There’s more meaning in contributing something positive to a place I know well.”

Essential Energy’s community relations manager, Rebecca Jones, said the initiative reflects the organisation’s commitment to working respectfully and creatively within its communities.

“Our infrastructure is a visible part of everyday life in towns like Jindabyne, so how it sits within the community really matters,” Ms Jones said.

“By working with artists who truly understand the local area, we can enhance the streetscape while respecting the character and identity of the community.”

Community groups and council can approach Essential Energy with concepts or ideas for ways to beautify electrical assets and improve shared spaces.

“Projects like this show how essential infrastructure can complement its surroundings, while also strengthening our relationship with the communities we serve,” she said.

“It’s about balancing safety, functionality and local pride.”

Mr Shankster’s artwork can be seen at four locations around Jindabyne, including Barry Way, Reedys Cutting Road, Kirwan Close and Snowy River Avenue, outside the National Parks and Wildlife Service Visitor information centre.

For safety reasons, only approved private attachments or painting are permitted on Essential Energy’s poles and equipment.

Any proposed works must meet safety and design requirements and must also receive prior approval.