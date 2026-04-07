ADDRESS: 93-97 Maybe Street, Bombala

871.3 square metres

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Situated along Bombala’s main street, 93–97 Maybe Street presents an outstanding opportunity for the astute investor seeking a secure, income-generating commercial property.

This well-maintained commercial freehold comprises three visible shops, each benefiting from strong street frontage and excellent exposure, ideal for attracting and retaining quality tenants.

All three commercial premises are currently leased to established, long-term tenants, providing immediate and reliable rental income, with the shops currently obtaining approximately $3986.65 per month currently, forming a solid and consistent income stream.

Enhancing the property’s appeal is a two-storey, two, potentially three bedroom, one bathroom, double garage residence positioned at the rear, alongside a storage shed, with convenient access via a title-held laneway.

This spacious home is also leased to a dependable tenant, contributing approximately $1386.66 per month currently in additional income.

In total, the property offers a strong combined rental return of $5,373.31 monthly, supported by stable tenancies and a diversified income mix. Well maintained throughout, it represents a true set-and-forget investment with minimal ongoing management required.

Located in the heart of the Snowy Monaro region, Bombala is known for its rich heritage, welcoming community, and proximity to some of NSW most stunning natural attractions.

With consistent local demand, a relaxed country lifestyle, and easy access to the South Coast, Canberra, and the Snowy Mountains, Bombala continues to offer excellent long-term potential for investors.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to secure a versatile and high-yielding freehold asset in a tightly held regional market.

For further details or to arrange a private inspection, contact One Agency Jodi Alexander.

Rates (approx.): $1946.77 pa

Disclaimer: While we have made every effort to ensure the information in this document is accurate and up to date, we accept no responsibility and disclaim all liability for any errors, omissions, inaccuracies, or misstatements. Prospective purchasers are advised to conduct their own investigations to verify the information provided.