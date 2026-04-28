ADDRESS: 53 Myack Street, Berridale, NSW 2628

If you’re searching for a property that offers more than just a home, this solid circa 1970s residence delivers space, functionality, and lifestyle in one complete package.

Set on a level 1,024m² block, the home is constructed from masonry and render, offering durability and timeless appeal. Inside, the layout is practical and inviting, with three well-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a central living area that flows into a spacious eat-in kitchen, complete with a brand-new gas stove.

A second living area or sunroom provides added versatility, perfect as a formal dining space, home office, or quiet retreat.

The internal laundry offers direct access to the backyard, making everyday living easy and efficient.

Step outside and the value continues. With a single garage, multiple workshops, a powered storeroom, garden shed with concrete floor, raised vegetable beds, and an additional outdoor WC, this property is ideal for tradies, hobbyists, or anyone needing extra space.

Solar panels, split system air conditioning, a new electric hot water system and a well further enhance comfort and sustainability.

53 Myack Street, Berridale, is a property that truly caters to practical living while offering room to grow, create, and enjoy.

Contact the KMPL office today on 02 6456 7232 to find out more or to arrange your own private inspection.

53 Myack Street, Berridale, goes to auction, online and in-room, on Tuesday, 26 May at 6.30pm.