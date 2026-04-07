ADDRESS: ‘Glenroy’ Corrowong Road Delegate, NSW

ASKING: $1,320,000

Well-watered and minutes from Delegate ‘Glenroy’ is an ideal entry into rural land ownership or a welcome addition to an existing holding.

‘Glenroy’ is primarily open, undulating grazing country.

Featuring rolling hills with native pastures and scattered native timber for shelter and shade.

Successful noxious weed control has been a focus of farm management. ‘Glenroy’ is watered by frontage to Hobbs Flat Creek (approximately four kilometres) seasonal/spring fed creeks and dams.

Additional improvements include timber cattle yards with steel loading ramp and crush in close proximity to Corrowong Road with solid gravel driveway for truck loading, Steel sheep yards with crutching shed and hay shed. Boundary fencing in good condition.

With a future focus on pasture improvement, ‘Glenroy’ has the potential to increase carrying capacity with a good annual rainfall (660mm) and a favourable location in the Delegate region of the Southern Monaro.

If you are ready to make a start or looking for some additional country, then contact our agents to book your private inspection today.