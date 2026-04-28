Step into a piece of local history with this truly unique offering in Nimmitabel, set on approximately 5,064m2 and positioned just 300m to the main street and 350m to Nimmitabel Public School.

This property comprises the former St. Joseph’s Convent and St. Joseph’s School, both set within fenced grounds and ready for their next chapter.

The convent, built circa 1902, is of weatherboard construction with classic early 20th century charm. Comprising of five bedrooms plus lounge, sunroom and storeroom, a functional kitchen with electric cooking, and a combined bathroom/laundry.

The building is heated by two slow combustion fireplaces and electric heaters, and serviced by mains power, mains sewerage, and 500L water tank. There is a single car garage at the rear of the building.

The school, built circa 1907, is of solid brick construction with an iron roof. Comprising of three large classrooms, an office, kitchenette and storeroom, with a separate toilet block. The building is serviced by mains power and has electric heating throughout.

The building was also extended in 1941 to accommodate growing enrolments.

Rich in history and filled with character, this is a rare chance to secure an important piece of Nimmitabel’s heritage.

With solid bones and authentic period features, the groundwork is set to create something truly special.

‘Former St Joseph’s Convent and School’ 3 Kirke Street, Nimmitabel, is scheduled for auction on Tuesday, 26 May at 6:30pm, online and in-room.

Contact the Kirshner Mackay Property & Livestock office on 02 6465 7232 to schedule your own private inspection of the property.