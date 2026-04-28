Lakeview Plaza, a prominent mixed-use holding in the heart of Jindabyne, is set to go to auction on 21 June 2026.

Located at Lots 10 and 11, 2 Snowy River Avenue, the property combines an established income stream with substantial redevelopment potential, under flexible town-centre zoning and an existing four-storey development approval.

The offering includes Lot 10 and Lot 11, featuring 14 motel rooms, a three-bedroom manager’s residence, and once extremely popular The Mineshaft Restaurant.

The site enjoys prime Snowy River Avenue frontage, opposite Nuggets Crossing, and is positioned within the Snowy Monaro Local Environmental Plan 2013 and the Jindabyne Development Control Plan.

The listing notes strong strategic planning support for mixed-use and higher-density outcomes in a town-centre setting.

The property is zoned B2 Local Centre (Snowy Monaro LEP 2013) with SP4 Enterprise zoning accompanying the site, under amendments such as the 2022 State Environmental Planning Policy (Precincts-Regional) Snowy Mountains Activation Precinct.

The planning framework permits residential apartments, commercial, retail, tourist accommodation and mixed-use development (subject to consent).

The site sits within the Jindabyne Town Centre and is part of the Snowy Mountains Special Activation Precinct.

SP4 Enterprise zoning is described as encouraging mixed-use, retail, residential, food and beverage and tourist accommodation uses (subject to STCA), with an emphasis on employment and productivity.

A four-storey building is currently approved, with no fixed numerical floor-space ratio; development yield is guided by height, built form and Development Control Plan controls.

The SP4 Enterprise Zone is presented as an open-ended employment zone introduced in late 2022 to modernise land use and support enterprise and productivity.

The zoning is described as flexible, permitting a range of uses and easier, low-impact fit-outs under certain conditions, and often replacing former B7 Business Park designations in suitable locations.

Lot 10 offers potential for up to five residential apartments (subject to planning approvals), while Lot 11 already accommodates 14 motel rooms, the manager’s residence and The Mineshaft Restaurant.

The property’s Snowy River Avenue frontage situates it at the heart of Jindabyne’s retail and tourism activity, with existing income and a clear path to higher-density, mixed-use redevelopment under the current approvals.

Lakeview Plaza represents a rare opportunity to acquire a significant mixed-use asset in central Jindabyne, combining established income with redevelopment upside in a town centre location.

For investors and developers, the asset offers immediate cash flow along with flexible zoning and a four-storey development framework to capture future growth in the Snowy Mountains activation precinct.