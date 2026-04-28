ADDRESS: 51 Myack Street, Berridale NSW, 2628

Positioned on a generous 1,024m² level block, 51 Myack Street, Berridale, is a well located property offering convenience and flexibility for a wide range of buyers.

Just a short stroll to everything Berridale has to offer, including parks, shops, cafés, pub, club, swimming pool, cricket oval and Berridale Public School.

Set privately toward the rear of the block, the property features two substantial sheds with capacity for up to eight vehicles or the ideal setup for a workshop, storage, or hobby space.

With mains power and town water already connected, the groundwork is in place for immediate use or future development, subject to all relevant council approvals of course.

The land is mostly fenced, with a section thoughtfully separated by an attractive hedge, providing both privacy and character.

Key features:

Level block in central location

Walking distance to town amenities and school

Two large sheds, ideal for vehicles, storage or workspace

Mains power and town water connected.

Mostly fenced with established hedge boundary

Whether you’re looking to invest, build, or secure a versatile block with excellent infrastructure, the property is packed with potential.

51 Myack Street, Berridale, is scheduled for auction on Tuesday, 26 May, online and in-room, at 6.30pm.

Contact the KMPL office on 02 6456 7232 to schedule your own private inspection with Nick Kirshner.