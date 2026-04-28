River frontage, acreage minutes from Bombala

ADDRESS: Lot 50 Delegate Road, Bombala

PRICE REDUCED: $710,000

Lifestyle acreage this close to town with river frontage won’t last long.

‘Messmate’, as the property is affectionately known, is located 3.5kms west of Bombala along the sealed Delegate Road and its location is just one of the many features this property has going for it.

Water security is genuine with about 650m frontage to the Bombala River along with Parsonage Creek traversing the property.

Working your way through the lightly timbered native pastures to the top of the hills, you are rewarded with 360-degree views over the local country side and in some positions, you can see all the way to the Snowy Mountains.

Improvements include a two-stand shearing shed run by generator and timber sheep yards.

Zoned RU1, 72.72ha/179.691ac in size and with frontage to a council-maintained road, building entitlement should be permissible under the current LEP, however, should be confirmed with the local council (Snowy Monaro Regional Council).

No matter your plan, beat the rush and book your inspection today.