ADDRESS: 158 Maybe Street, Bombala

ASKING: $685,000

Welcome to 158 Maybe Street, Bombala - a unique property featuring a stunning family home and a shopfront, set on a sprawling 1195 sqm corner block in a central location.

The spacious residence perfectly blends comfort, style, and functionality boasting five generous bedrooms and three bathrooms, providing ample space for family living and entertaining.

The interior is designed for modern living, complete with a well-appointed open kitchen, dining, lounge and two cosy, slow combustion heaters backed up with reverse cycle air conditioning for year-round comfort.

The home also includes a versatile formal lounge/rumpus room and a dedicated library/office, perfect for remote work or study.

Step outside to discover an inviting paved outdoor entertaining area, ideal for summer barbecues and gatherings with friends. The fully fenced backyard offers a safe space for children and pets to play, while the garden adds a touch of nature to your outdoor oasis.

The property features a single garage and a convenient double carport with roller door, ensuring plenty of secure, off-street parking for family and guests.

Eco-friendly features include double-glazed windows and a water tank, promoting sustainability and energy efficiency. Additional amenities such as the garden shed provide extra storage space for tools and equipment.

This property is a perfect blend of urban convenience and countryside charm. With its impressive features and spacious layout, 158 Maybe Street is a must-see for families seeking their dream home.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity, contact us today to arrange a viewing.