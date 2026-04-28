The last time 34-year-old Dalgety product and now Tooma farmer, Daryl Baines, was in the winner’s circle at the R.M.Williams Man From Snowy River Bush Festival was as a junior in 2009 when he was crowned champion.

Since then, he has featured in the finals multiple times but has never taken home the biggest prize of all in the sport, being crowned the open champion at Corryong.

Baines and his horse, ‘Banjo’, came into the final in third place just 46 points behind standings leader and four-time champion, Morgan Webb, who was looking to join the legendary stockman, Scott Bandy, as a five-time champion of this iconic event.

Baines nailed the first of two events open competitors must complete, the Yenda Producers Wild Horse Catch, making a quick catch and having plenty of time to present his catch-horse to the judges, Phil Webb and John Hay.

He settled his horse to a walk at the completion of the allowed three minutes of competition time.

This event replicates how station horses were once caught - ride out, catch them and walk them back in. The 10 finalist competitors truly demonstrated that skill is still alive and well with nine making their catch.

Morgan Webb topped the class with a super-fast catch on board ‘Dogwili Norman’ to earn an 85 point marking, seeing this pair still in the lead at the end of the section.

Baines placed fifth in the rankings for this section with a 74 point score.

The winner came down to who could make the eight seconds in the Horsey People Stock Saddle Buckjump, this final section is always a crowd favourite.

Baines drew the Tumbarumba bronc ‘Slippery’ but he proved not to be too slippery for this legendary stockman who was still on board cracking his whip to mark 71 points to split third place when the eight second timer rang loud and clear for a qualified ride to add some more points to his tally.

As it transpired, that ride was the one that got it done.

First - Daryl Baines and ‘Banjo’ 782 points

Second - Morgan Webb and ‘Dogwili Norman’ 768 points

Third - Travis Bandy and ‘Hazelwood Weapon’ 740 points

Fourth - Lachie Sim and ‘Enchanted Acres’ 731 points

Fifth - David Mitchell and ‘Stoneage Jay’ (JW) 720 points

Sixth - Keiran Davidson and ‘Edenvale Orion’ 714 points

Seventh - Matt Malaki and ‘Palmers Super Idea’ 712 points

Eighth - Mick Green and ‘Hardrock Dreamlover’ 711 points

Ninth - Rhys Angland and ‘Binnia Verina’ 673 points

10th - Darren Towns and ‘Contractor’ 622 points