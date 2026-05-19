The Bombala Bowling Club Championship for 2026 has been running in addition to inter-club shield and pennant commitments and the results include:

Championship pairs

Noel Batey and Robert Joseph had a close win of 20-16 against Peter Jones and Bailey Jones; Barry Crouch and Neil Brotherton were out played 24-3 by veterans Athol Dent and Herbie Elliott; Brad Tonks and Kyle Richardson took out Art Frances and Joyce Cotterill 23-8; Fay Turnbull and Cary Elton were no match against Brad Tonks and Kyle Richardson taking the game 26-7.

Experience shone through with Athol Dent and Kevin Elliott winning 24-11 against Noel Batey and Robert Joseph.

The final was held between Athol Dent and Kevin Elliott and Brad Tonks and Kyle Richardson, which saw Athol and Kevin take quick control of the game from the start keeping a steady lead for the entire game, finishing with a score of 28-18.

Championship fours

Five teams competed for the title.

Art Frances, Ray Furmer, Greg Griggs and Kyle Richardson secured their next win against Joyce Cotterill, Chris Shiaxiates, Chris Ingram and Cary Elton 34-16; Eileen Hampshire, Matt Cootes, Barry Crouch and Neil Brotherton was closely contested against Aurora Reed, Fay Turnbull, Kevin Elliott and Athol Dent securing the win 17-15; Art Frances, Ray Furmer, Greg Griggs and Kyle Richardson were clear winners against Warrick Ingram, Noel Batey, Scott Brotherton and Robert Joseph taking the first game 26-4.

The final game played between Art Frances, Ray Fermor, Greg Griggs and Kyle Richardson and Eileen Hampshire, Matt Cootes, Barry Crouch and Neil Brotherton resulted in the more experienced team, Richardson, take the game easily 25-13.

Championship singes

Straight off his 100 games for Bombala Blue Heelers on Saturday, Bailey Jones battled Noel for the major singles championship, coming out on top 25 to 5.

Bailey was in top form throughout the singles championship and continued this into the final where we took control of the match early and didn’t look back.