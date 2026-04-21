More than 800 junior rugby league players have travelled from across the Far South Coast, Canberra and Snowy Monaro to compete in one of the great country footy events.

The Bombala Junior Rugby League Football Club hosted its popular Bombala carnival with 85 teams in action and more than 2000 people in attendance.

The Bombala Junior Heelers were well represented across the age groups, as were the Cooma Colts. Players, parents and officials braved the cold to enjoy a top day of junior footy.

Sides came from the Canberra competition, as far north as Batemans Bay and locally.

"Well done to the Bombala Distruct Junior Blue Heelers committee for the massive effort to put this carnival together," a club spokesperson said.

"There are so many amazing people in our community that put hours of time and effort into creating such a well attended event."

The carnival is held at the Bombala racecourse and many hours are spent mowing fields, marking lines and putting up goal posts.