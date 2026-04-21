The Jindabyne Bushpigs Rugby Union Club know how to celebrate a milestone. Once again, the Bushpigs community turned out in force, this time to mark Past Pigs Day.

The club celebrated 20 years of the Miss Piggies, 30 years since the men's 1996 premiership and 20 years since the men's 2006 triumph.

A special reunion roast lunch was held where past players, supporters and Bushpigs fans reminisced about some of the club's great moments. Special guest at the lunch was Wallabies and Brumbies legend, Matt To'omua.

"Our Past Pigs Day casual lunch was the perfect way to celebrate the people and moments that built this club. From old teammates reconnecting to new memories being made, it was something pretty special," Bushpigs president, Damien Purcell, said.

"A huge thank you to all players, members, sponsors, supporters and friends who came along and made the day what it was. The stories, the laughs, and the camaraderie are what this club is all about."

On the field, three games took place on Past Pigs Day. There was a golden oldies match, featuring legends of the club, before the Miss Piggies and Bushpigs took to John Connors Oval.

The Miss Piggies produced a wonderful display of attacking rugby, running in 10 tries in a 62-7 triumph.

In the Bushpigs clash, the home side worked hard to defeat Yass 48-5. Bolstered by the inclusion of Dylan Johnson at halfback and Jackson Stewart at flyhalf, the Bushpigs attack was too much for the Yass defence.