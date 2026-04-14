After years of winning minor singles, fours championships and pennants matches, Paul Cannell is now the Cooma Bowling Club men’s major singles champion.

Cannell has been the form bowler at the club this year in both social and competition tournaments. On his way to the final, Cannell accounted for Rob Roberson 25-6, Terry Croker 25-23, and Mark Buckley 25-18.

In the championship decider, Cannell came up against current club champion, Geoff Venables, who has been bowling very well.

Cannell led by a few shots right throughout the match. Venables levelled the score once, however Cannell maintained his consistency to win 25-18.