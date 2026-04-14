The Cooma Bocce Club punches well above its weight. It has done so for 40 years.

This Saturday, the club will mark its 40th anniversary with a special lunch and chance to showcase bocce to new players. There are a number of events planned this year to celebrate the anniversary.

On a national level, the Cooma club has been a force. The success over the last decade of Daniel and Michael Pevere, and the work of David and Sam through coaching and volunteering at Bocce Australia has allowed Cooma to receive much recognition for its efforts.

The club is run by a small but dedicated committee comprising - Loris Stefani, Paola Stefani, John Solari, David Pevere, Eileen Pevere and Samuel Pevere.

On Saturday, 18 April, the bocce community will come together for lunch and for matches. New players are welcome and those after a great lunch for just $15 are encouraged to attend.

The get-together starts at 11.30am at the club, located at the Cooma racecourse. Entry off Numeralla Road.

To RSVP for the lunch or for more information, call Eileen Pevere 0408 216 256.