The inter-club 2026 Monaro Shield has been in progress since Sunday, 15 March with the Cooma number one team emerging victorious.

The Monaro Shield is a social and friendly competition of triples held over six weeks between the bowling clubs of the Monaro. It began many years ago with all clubs involved, but due to circumstances, some clubs folded such as Nimmitabel, Coolamatong and Adaminaby.

Some of those members continue to play for existing clubs and are still involved.

The Monaro Shield is now held between Cooma, Jindabyne and Bombala with each club nominating one or two teams per division. Teams play everyone over the rounds each Sunday at different clubs each week.

The games were followed by a social afternoon tea supplied by the hosting club. Clubs are always looking for interested players and it’s a great day for new bowlers to get more experience.

If you would like to try your hand at lawn bowls, contact your local club. Current Monaro Shield players hope to see some new faces next year.

Cooma one came away undefeated, scoring an impressive 24 points.

The ladder:

Cooma team one - 24 points

Cooma team two - 16.5 points

Bombala team two - seven and a half points

Bombala team one - six points

Jindabyne team one - six points

Cooma team one players are: rink one - Mary Murphy, Fiona Richards and Cheryl Meillon; and rink two - Bob Douglas, Colin McLaren and Bruce McDermott.