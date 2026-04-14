Cooma Golf Club's B handicap pennants team has played in the pennants final against Yass at Fairbairn Golf Course.

The team had a very strong season, only losing to Yass in the regular rounds. Despite a solid performance, the team lost 1.5-4.5 in the final.

Neil Mackenzie lost three and two, Nate Quodling went down four and three, Dylan Litchfield lost five and three, and Mitch Hynes dropped the final match by just one hole. The match between Andreas Geach finished all square for half a point. Wayne Ryan delivered the only win of day, two holes up.

The Cooma Golf Club extended its praise and congratulations to all the players who contributed throughout the season, including Ryan Morgan, Shannon Fergusson, Sean Smith and Tim Young.

The April monthly medal was played on Saturday with 44 players taking to the course. Garry Cornish was the overall winner with 69 nett.

Mark Rainsford won A grade with 71 nett, Tim Young took B grade with 70 nett, and Mark Kenmir claimed C grade with 71 nett. The place-getters were Angela Andrews, David Toghill, Jim Webber, Thomas Stewart, David Douglass, Philip Ingram, Brian Searl and Stephen Young.

Nearest to the pin went to Peter Smith on the fourth, Mark Rainsford on the ninth and Thomas Stewart on 11 and 17. Long drives, sponsored by Burke’s Plant Hire, were claimed by Peter Devereux in A grade, David Toghill in B grade, Mark Cooper in C grade, and Gaye Wilson in the ladies division.

The midweek stableford was played on Wednesday, 8 April. Philip Ingram was the overall winner with 39 points. Steven Wheatley won A grade with 37 points, Paul Schulz took B grade with 37 points, and Mark Kenmir claimed C grade with 36 points.

The place-getters were Garry Cornish, Stephen Young, Alan Kelly, Nate Quodling, Mark Rainsford, and Simon Allen. Nearest to the pin went to Mark Kenmir on the fourth and Mitch Hynes on 17.

The Sunday session nine hole event was held over the weekend, after a short break. Peter King claimed the handicap win with 22 points, and Jake Schoon took out the non-handicap division. The Sunday session nine hole competition continues this weekend.