A dominant first half has led the Cooma Red Devils to a strong win in the opening round of the Southern Tablelands/Monaro rugby union competition.

The Red Devils started their premiership defence with a solid first-up performance, defeating Crookwell 36-17. The win was setup through four tries in the opening 40 minutes.

Playing in front of a large Cooma crowd to start season 2026, the Red Devils spent the majority of the first period inside Crookwell’s half.

Making his Red Devils debut, flanker Fletcher Wright impressed early, charging down a Crookwell kick inside their own in-goal.

The Red Devils were awarded a five metre scrum. A few phases later, Wright dragged defenders close to the line before offloading to winger Thomas Southwell for the side’s first try.

A second try came after a nice kick behind the defensive line from flyhalf Liam Rankin forced a lineout just metres from the Crookwell line.

The Red Devils forwards won the lineout before pushing towards the tryline.

From the lineout, scrumhalf, Connor Campbell, who was one of the Red Devils best last season, continued his form into the new season when he barged over for the side’s second try.

Ill-discipline in the second half allowed Crookwell to cross for three tries before Cooma closed out the match with a nice try to Rankin.

Throughout the 80 minutes, the Red Devils forward pack was particularly impressive.

Last year’s premiership winning captain, Damien Roach, said the forwards are fit and ready to fire.

“Our forwards were excellent. It’s the fittest they have been in a long time and they played really well,” Roach said.

“It was a good a first game. There are some discipline areas to work on but overall we are pleased with the effort.”

Best for the Red Devils were centre, Darcy Larritt,, number eight Jake Quodling, Rankin and Wright.

The Devils Angels started their season in emphatic fashion with a 70-0 win over Braidwood.

Cooma’s attack was on song early, showing their class against a Braidwood side playing their first competitive match in the women’s 10s competition.

The Devils Angels reaches last year’s grand final in their first season back on the paddock since 2001.

An exciting second round of rugby awaits this weekend with the Red Devils clashing with last year’s grand finalists, Bungendore.

The Devils Angels take on Bungendore at 1.15pm and the men play at 2.30pm at Rotary Oval.