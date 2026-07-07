There have been many thrilling rugby matches played at Rotary Oval over the last 60 years, but few would surpass Saturday’s local derby clash between the Cooma Red Devils and Jindabyne Bushpigs.

A Hunter Caldwell conversion with less than a minute of the match remaining put the Red Devils ahead 39-38. The Bushpigs had one more roll-of-the-dice with the visitor’s kick-off to be the final play of the game. The Red Devils secured the ball and kicked for touch, securing a dramatic win in a high-quality contest.

The Red Devils had trailed 38-27 with only seven minutes of the encounter left. The homeside’s forwards took matters into their own hands and played tough, tight rugby to cross for two tries.

When Angus Allen barged his way over with four minutes left, the Red Devils were a converted try behind. A tense final few minutes saw the Red Devils win a penalty and kick for touch, about 10 metres out from the Bushpigs line.

The Red Devils won the lineout and pushed ahead with a rolling maul. Hooker, Riley Sellars, capped off a fine game with the try to take Cooma within one point.

A confident and calm Caldwell slotted the conversion to deliver a thrilling win.

The lead changed during the 80 minutes seven times. The Bushpigs started the match the better of the sides with their quick play creating multiple attacking opportunities.

The Bushpigs crossed for the game’s opening try before the Red Devils hit-back against the run of play when Owen Freebody intercepted a pass.

Hunter Pearce and Brock Freeburn were dangerous in attack for the Bushpigs, both scoring doubles.

A second Bushpigs try took the the lead to 12-7 before two Red Devils penalties put the homeside in front. The lead extended to 20-12 at the break before the Bushpigs scored three of the next four tries.

The second placed Bushpigs put two tries together quickly to take the lead to 38-27 before a determined Red Devils side played arguably their best 10 minutes of rugby of 2026.

The win seals third place and a home elimination final for Cooma, despite two rounds of the competition remaining. The Bushpigs have locked-in second and will head to Bungendore in three weeks for a major semi-final showdown.