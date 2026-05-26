An entertaining talk from a Wallabies legend, plenty of reminiscing and a dominant win by the Cooma Red Devils have produced one of the club’s most memorable old boy’s day events.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate old boy’s day and to cheer on three Red Devils sides in action – the under 10s, 12s and men’s side. The Devils Angels received a forfeit.

Wallabies and ACT Brumbies forward, Justin Harrison, was the guest of honour at the Red Devils favourite day of the year. Harrison’s talk was praised by attendees, with many declaring it one of the best delivered on old boy’s day.

Harrison regaled the 150 plus audience with stories from his time playing for the Wallabies and Brumbies. The forward donned the Wallabies jersey during a golden era for the Australia rugby, which produced a series win over the British and Irish Lions in 2001.

Harrison spoke of his Wallabies debut in the third and deciding test of the British and Irish Lions series.

The lock forward is remembered most fondly for his lineout steal in the dying stages of the test with the visitors only metres from the Wallabies line. Harrison’s steal helped seal one of the Wallabies most celebrated wins.

Following the old boy’s day talk, lunch and jersey presentation for the men’s side, the Red Devils capped the day off in style with a strong performance.

Red Devils centre, Josh McDonald, crossed for two first half tries in a dominant display. McDonald was hard to tackle, causing the Yass defence many headaches.

A highlight of old boy’s day is the presentation of the Dobbie award winner, in honour of past Red Devils player Graham Dobbie. This year’s recipient went to Red Devils captain and prop, Nico Mclean.

Angus Allen, Flynn Walker and McDonald received players points for their efforts.

Old boy’s day organiser Marcus Caldwell was praised for his efforts in putting the day together.

More coverage from the event on pg 33