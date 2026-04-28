The Stallions played Tathra Sea Eagles in five games at Cooma Showground on a beautiful ANZAC Day.

Fillies league-tag

Lead out by Chloe Trevanion in her 50th game for the Fillies, the side played well for most of the first half, and were possibly the better team in attack for much of that period.

However, their defence let them down and they were eventually defeated 8-48. Chloe and Regan Stockl scored for the Fillies.

Player’s player and three points to fullback Regan Stockl, two to Alyssa Arnold and one each to Chloe Trevanion and Maddie Banks.

Under 18s

A solid performance from the youngsters, with some great attacking shape, followed by a few lapses in concentration in defence.

The side eventually ran out 26-22 winners over a gritty Tathra team. Fullback Nate Stokes scored two tries and slotted three conversions.

Cooper Lee, Riley McKenzie and Jermaine Barlett also crossed for tries.

Player’s player went to Nate Stokes, three points Jermaine Bartlett, two to Lachlan Bryan and one each to Harper Woolf and Sash Andrews.

Women’s tackle

Group 16 has introduced women’s tackle on a three year trial basis. It is played as a nine-aside competition with the field being narrowed by 10 metres each side.

The Cooma Fillies showed they could both attack and defend in this new format with some great ball work and solid tackling.

They ran out winners 28-18 over the Tathra She-Eagles outfit. Grace Maxwell pulled off a spectacular try saving tackle and then about four plays later scored at the other end of the field – a 12 point turn around in the game.

Tries were scored by Jess Clark (two), Ash Steinke, Grace Maxwell, while Cheyenne Stokes. Maddie Banks, Jess Clark and Mollie Sullivan scored goals.

Three points and player’s player went to Jess Clark, two to Grace Maxwell and one to Maddie Banks.

Reserve grade

A sensational start to the game with young winger from PNG, Malcolm Pota, scoring a near length of the field try with side steps, goose steps and sheer speed.

This was the first of three he went over the line for. A tough match with some great running and tackling by the Stallion’s forward pack, well led by new captain-coach Brendon Bartlett. The Stallions ran out winners 44-24 in a well-deserved victory.

Tries to Malcolm Pota (three), Tom Bromfield (two), Lee Morgan, Will Cahill, and Damon Smith. Will Cahill added three goals and Damon Smith also added landed three goals including two from the sideline.

Three points to Will Cahill, two to Lee Morgan and player’s player and one point to Malcolm Pota.

Prior to first grade a short ANZAC Day ceremony was held. The Stallions thanked Cooma Band leader Chris Wall for his rendition of the Last Post and Reveille.

First grade

A tough, no nonsense game against last year’s premiers. The Stallions were in the game the whole way.

Keegan Caldwell had a great game at fullback pulling off a least three one-on-one try saving tackles throughout the game.

With some new players to the club and to first grade, a lack of cohesion at a couple of crucial moments, combined with a bit of white line fever let the Stallions down. Final score 14-24. Tries were scored by centre Peter Soward, winger Jacob Heata and the ever reliable Mitchell Sullivan, playing this year in the second row.

Three points and player’s player went to Keegan Caldwell, two to the hardworking lock James Dyball and one point to Mitchell Sullivan.

Next Saturday 2 May, the Stallions travel down to Bombala for league-tag, reserves and first grade fixtures.

Times to be confirmed.