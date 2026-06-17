A strong second half showing has delivered the Cooma Stallions a vital win with its first grade side edging closer to a spot in the top five.

With the Group 16 season at the halfway mark, the Stallions produced one of their best performances this season to secure a second win and remain just one victory outside the top five.

Five tries in the second 40 minutes produced a 36-10 win over the Moruya Sharks in front of a large crowd at the Cooma Showground.

The Stallions’ win came at a crucial time in the season and on a grand occasion for the club as it celebrated old boy’s day. The Stallions 2002 undefeated premiership side came together for old boy’s day, reflecting on a golden era for the club.

The majority of the 2002 George Tooke Shield premiership side were in attendance to watch the current first grade outfit deliver a clinical 80-minute effort.

A tight opening 40 minutes saw both sides cross for two tries. The Stallions first came in the eighth minute when the side attacked down its left edge. A nice ball from halfback, Astin Nunan, to fullback, Keegan Caldwell, created an overlap, allowing Caldwell time and space to find winger, Samuel Kimori-Edmond, who crossed untouched.

The Stallions enjoyed great success when attacking down the left edge throughout the game.

A second try came in the 26th minute when a short ball from hooker, Luke Bracher, found James Dyball close to the line. Dyball muscled his way over.

The second stanza saw the Stallions attack click. With the forwards on a roll, the side had multiple attacking opportunities in the Sharks 20-metre zone.

Stallions five-eight, Brock Halls, produced a deft grubber close to the line which bounced nicely into the hands of forward, Dempsey Woolf.

Only minutes later, the Stallions opened up 20-10 lead when another raid down the left saw PJ Soward score.

The Stallions defence worked hard, not allowing the Sharks any more points in the second half. A fifth Stallions try came when Mitchell Sullivan ran a nice line from a Nunan short ball.

With a 24-10 lead, Caldwell broke through the defence for a 50 metre run. He linked-up with Soward 30 metres out from the tryline. Soward was held, then offloaded back to Caldwell who beat four defenders before being dragged down just a metre out.

The Stallions summed the situation up well and put the ball through the hands where captain, James Cahill, crossed.

A try in the dying stages to Hall put the icing on a top performance for the Stallions.

Dyball received three points, Hall two and player’s player and one point went to Bracher.