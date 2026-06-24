On what started out as a mild and pleasant day, but got progressively worse weather wise, the Cooma Fillies, Stallions reserves and first grade made their way to Narooma to take on the Red Devils.

The Cooma under 18s went up to Batemans Bay for its clash.

Under 18s valiant

Cooma lost to the Bay Tigers 10-26, despite being locked at 10 all at the break.

Three points to Harper Woolf, two to Christian Moon and one point and players’ player to Lachlan Bryan. Lachlan then made his way to Narooma to take part in the first grade game.

Women’s tackle

In a tough encounter, the Fillies with no reserves, were behind at half time 4-6 before coming home in the second half to win 14-10.

Tries to Maddie Banks, Jess Clark and Sophie Caldwell, with Jess adding a conversion. Three points to Ash Steinke, two to Cheyenne Stokes and one point and players’ player to Jess Clark.

Reserves win again

In a tight and often very physical game, the Stallions ran out eventual winners 26-10.

Tries to Tom King (two), Declan Gregory, Lee Morgan and Lachlan Hemphill. Tom landed three goals. Three points and players’ player to forward, Ky Clare, two to captain-coach, Brendon Bamblett, and one to Tom King.

League-tag side rally late

The Narooma She Devils got away to a quick start, scoring 10 points in the first few minutes.

Cooma rallied and steadied the ship before going down to Narooma 12-24. Tries to Billi Lowe, Regan Stockl and Ayla Wood. Three points to Maddie Banks, two and players’ player to Regan Stockl and one to Cheyanne Stokes.

Firsts go back-to-back

The Stallions are finally starting to get their attack and defence in order. Despite a slow start and letting in an early try, they soon established a lead going in to half time at 18-8. A strong second half saw them win 36-12. Tries to Richard Bensley, Josh McDonald, Astin Nunan, Brock Halls, Jake Clare and captain, James Cahill, with Nunan adding six from six conversions.

Three points and players’ player to forward, Richard Bensley, two to five eight, Brock Halls, and one each to wingers Jake Clare and Jacob Haeata. This Sunday sees the Stallions at home with all five teams in action. First grade kick off is anticipated as 2.30pm.