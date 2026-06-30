The Cooma Fillies women’s tackle side almost produced a last minute winner in a tough encounter at the Cooma Showgrounds on Sunday.

A top of the table clash between Cooma and Bega set the scene for a busy day of league with five grades in action.

Cooma suffered its first loss of the season, 12-10 to the ladder leading Roosters. Both sides crossed for two tries in a physical encounter.

With only minutes on the clock and trailing 12-4, Cooma fullback, Grace Maxwell, burst over the line to reduce the margin to just two points.

In the 11-aside women’s tackle format, the side which scores kicks off. A nice touch finder from Jess Clark gave the homeside possession, attacking from 30 metres out.

While a last minute try was not to be, the Cooma side put together a top performance.

Bega started the game in quick fashion, scoring a converted try in the opening minutes. A second try to Bega took their lead to 12-0.

Maddie Banks hit back for Cooma close to half-time after forcing her way through three defenders close to the line.

Best for Cooma were Brianna Rankin, Cheyenne Stokes and Mollie Sullivan.

Results were mixed for the Stallions side across the day with wins for the under 18s and reserves. Reserve grade maintained their form with a 28-10 win over Bega.

The reserve clash was a tight affair for most of the match until Cooma ran away with the game with two late tries. Best for the Stallions was Lachlan Hemphill who produced a number of damaging runs.

In first grade, the Stallions were vying for three wins-in-a-row when they took on third placed Bega. The encounter also saw the return of Cooma products, Zac and Noah Saddler, playing for Bega.

Bega raced away to an 18-0 lead before Stallions five-eight, Brock Halls, scored on the stroke of half-time. The Stallions started the second half the better of the sides before Bega crossed for two late tries.