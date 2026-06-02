The Cooma Stallions reserve grade team finally found their rhythm and came up with a solid win 30-12 over the Eden Tiger’s outfit.

Tries to half, Thomas King (three), winger, John Bogadar, fullback, Tom Bromfield and centre, Samuel Kimori-Edwards, with King adding one conversion and Damon Smith slotting two home.

Riley McKenzie made his senior debut with a very pleasing performance in both attack and defence.

Three points and player’s player went to Tom King, two points were awarded to veteran forward, Jake Byrne, and one point to forward, Ky Clare.

First grade was strong on effort, but short on luck and common sense at the end of the game. Tries to Jake Clare, Brock Halls and Keegan Caldwell with Astin Nunan slotting a conversion.

Eden also scored three tries but was able to convert two for a 14-16 defeat of the Stallions. An untaken penalty from directly in front in the last five minutes didn’t help the cause.

This weekend is a competition-wide bye, with the Stallions at home on Saturday 13 June. Anticipated first grade kick off is 2.30pm.